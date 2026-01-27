California rideshare drivers just got the green light to unionize
The law takes effect in 2026; the earliest drivers could vote to unionize is May 1, 2026, and over 800,000 Uber and Lyft drivers in California can officially unionize and bargain for better pay and working conditions.
With this new law signed by Governor Newsom, California joins Massachusetts in giving gig workers more say on the job.
Why does it matter?
For a lot of drivers earning low wages, this law could be a game-changer. Drivers keep their independence as contractors but gain union rights—something both Uber and Lyft supported.
The process is pretty straightforward: unions need support from just 10% of active drivers (those who completed at least 20 rides in the prior six months) to get started, with a representation election triggered at 30% of active drivers, while a showing of majority support among active drivers (over 50%) leads to automatic certification without an election.
Plus, the law reduces the rideshare companies' required uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, a concession supporters said could lower companies' costs and fares.
All in all, it's a big step toward fairer treatment in the gig economy.