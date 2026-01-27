California rideshare drivers just got the green light to unionize

Why does it matter?

For a lot of drivers earning low wages, this law could be a game-changer. Drivers keep their independence as contractors but gain union rights—something both Uber and Lyft supported.

The process is pretty straightforward: unions need support from just 10% of active drivers (those who completed at least 20 rides in the prior six months) to get started, with a representation election triggered at 30% of active drivers, while a showing of majority support among active drivers (over 50%) leads to automatic certification without an election.

Plus, the law reduces the rideshare companies' required uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, a concession supporters said could lower companies' costs and fares.

All in all, it's a big step toward fairer treatment in the gig economy.