California's proposed billionaire tax spurs mass exodus

Impending tax hike sparks relocation

Big names like Mark Zuckerberg and Google's Larry Page and Sergey Brin have taken steps that suggest relocation, according to reports, though none have publicly said they are moving or cited the proposed tax as their reason.

Experts warn this "billionaire exodus" could mean fewer jobs, less innovation, and a hit to California's economy—so while the tax could help fund important programs, it might also push away some of the state's top talent.

The bill will only go ahead if enough voters support it this November.