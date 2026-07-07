California's Syntiant files US IPO for on device AI chips
Business
Syntiant, a California-based startup making low-power AI chips for things like earbuds, wearables, and cars, just filed for a US IPO.
Founded in 2017, it focuses on processors that let devices run smart features right on the gadget: no cloud needed.
Syntiant aims to list as SYTN
This move comes as investors are hyped about all things AI, with more tech companies heading to public markets.
Syntiant completed the acquisition of Knowles's consumer microphone business in December 2024 and counts big names like Intel Capital and Microsoft Global Finance among its backers.
Despite posting a $20.9 million loss on $64.5 million revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026, it is aiming to list as "SYTN" on Nasdaq with major banks helping out.