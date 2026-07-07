California's Syntiant files US IPO for on device AI chips

Syntiant aims to list as SYTN

This move comes as investors are hyped about all things AI, with more tech companies heading to public markets.

Syntiant completed the acquisition of Knowles's consumer microphone business in December 2024 and counts big names like Intel Capital and Microsoft Global Finance among its backers.

Despite posting a $20.9 million loss on $64.5 million revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026, it is aiming to list as "SYTN" on Nasdaq with major banks helping out.