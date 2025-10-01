Campaign to help you find your lost money starts October
Starting October 4, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is rolling out a nationwide campaign—Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right)—to help people track down unclaimed money stuck in old bank accounts, insurance policies, shares, and mutual funds.
The three-month effort brings together big names like RBI and SEBI to make it easier for everyone to find what's rightfully theirs.
How to track down unclaimed assets
If you or your family ever lost track of money in a bank or forgot about an old investment, this campaign is for you.
There'll be digital tools and on-the-spot guidance to help you search for unclaimed assets—plus events where banks and insurance companies will answer questions.
It's all about making sure your money doesn't just sit forgotten and that claiming it is simple and transparent.