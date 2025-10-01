Next Article
RBI gives exporters more time to bring in foreign currency
Business
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just rolled out some business-friendly changes: exporters now get three months (instead of one) to bring in foreign currency from IFSC accounts, and traders have six months (up from four) to handle foreign exchange for Merchanting Trade Transactions.
What does it mean for your business?
If you're running a small business or thinking global, these moves imply less paperwork and more breathing room—especially for smaller deals under ₹10 lakh.
The RBI is also consolidating existing instructions into around 250 Master Directions, making things simpler for everyone.
These measures, announced in October 2024, aim to help businesses adapt faster and stay strong in a tricky global market.