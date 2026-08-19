Campbell Wilson and Robert McDonald join Air New Zealand board
Business
Air New Zealand is shaking up its board by bringing in Campbell Wilson, the former Air India CEO and managing director, and former CFO Robert McDonald.
Their appointments start September 24, 2026, as the airline deals with delayed planes and higher fuel costs, pretty tough times for any airline.
Wilson aviation veteran, McDonald finance leader
Wilson has over 30 years in aviation (he even started Scoot for Singapore Airlines) and knows how to handle big challenges: he led Air India through a rough patch.
McDonald adds serious financial know-how as current chair of Contact Energy and director at FleetPartners Group.
Together, they are expected to help Air New Zealand navigate the current turbulence in the industry.