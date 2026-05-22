Campus Fund report: 17% deep-tech, Ph.D. founders rise nearly 7-fold

Applied AI dominates student deep-tech ventures

Investor attention is shifting toward startups that can defend their markets, not just execute ideas.

Edtech and service-based startups have dropped sharply, thanks to generative AI automating things like tutoring and freelancing.

The startup scene is spreading beyond big cities like Delhi and Bengaluru, with new hubs popping up in places like Pilani, Vellore, and Bhubaneswar.

Most deep-tech student ventures (about 79%) are centered on applied AI, while fields like quantum tech and photonics remain niche for now.