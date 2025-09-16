Campus hiring in India bounces back: Aon report
Campus hiring in India saw a big boost this year, with 73% of recruiters anticipating moderate to high growth, according to a new Aon report.
The class of 2026 can expect better job options, especially in IT, finance, healthcare, and industrial and materials companies as companies bounce back with more confidence.
Early intern offers are now common
Out of 220+ companies surveyed, 73% expect moderate to high hiring growth—40% plan to grow their teams by over 10%.
Big names like TCS, Infosys, Wipro, and HCL Tech are set to hire around 82,000 grads.
Early intern offers ("early bird hiring") are now common, with nearly 70% of firms recruiting ahead of time.
Inclusion is finally getting some focus
While jobs are up, salary hikes remain modest; variable pay now makes up about 10-12% of packages for many management hires.
On the bright side, half the companies have gender balance targets for new recruits and over a third are actively reaching out to women-only colleges—showing inclusion is finally getting some focus.