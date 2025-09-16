Campus hiring in India bounces back: Aon report

Out of 220+ companies surveyed, 73% expect moderate to high hiring growth—40% plan to grow their teams by over 10%. Big names like TCS , Infosys , Wipro , and HCL Tech are set to hire around 82,000 grads. Early intern offers ("early bird hiring") are now common, with nearly 70% of firms recruiting ahead of time.

Inclusion is finally getting some focus

While jobs are up, salary hikes remain modest; variable pay now makes up about 10-12% of packages for many management hires.

On the bright side, half the companies have gender balance targets for new recruits and over a third are actively reaching out to women-only colleges—showing inclusion is finally getting some focus.