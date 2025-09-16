Krupalu Metals makes SME debut: What GMP signals Business Sep 16, 2025

Krupalu Metals kicked off trading on the BSE SME platform with a letdown—shares opened at ₹57.60, about 20% lower than the IPO price of ₹72.

Even though the IPO wrapped up last week with decent overall demand (2.96 times subscribed), retail interest was moderate while non-institutional investors showed more excitement.