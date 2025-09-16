Next Article
Krupalu Metals makes SME debut: What GMP signals
Business
Krupalu Metals kicked off trading on the BSE SME platform with a letdown—shares opened at ₹57.60, about 20% lower than the IPO price of ₹72.
Even though the IPO wrapped up last week with decent overall demand (2.96 times subscribed), retail interest was moderate while non-institutional investors showed more excitement.
What the company does
The company raised ₹13.48 crore by selling 19 lakh new shares, mainly to boost working capital and cover general business needs.
Founded in 2012, Krupalu Metals operates a manufacturing unit in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and makes brass and copper products like inserts and pipe fittings—so this funding is expected to help them potentially grow their operations.