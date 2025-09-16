[Funding alert] AI startup Marq Vision raises $48 million

Founded in 2020 by Harvard Law grad Mark Lee, Marq Vision uses AI-powered computer vision to spot and remove counterfeit products—think luxury goods, AI chips, and even drugs—across 1,500+ e-commerce and social platforms. In the past year alone, they flagged 50 million potential IP violations and achieved a 99% takedown rate. Big names like LVMH are already clients.

What's next for the startup?

Marq Vision is gearing up for bigger things: they're investing more in AI tech and expanding into Japan, after establishing operations in the US, Korea, China, and Europe.

They've also opened a Tokyo office this year to help protect Japan's booming anime scene from fakes.