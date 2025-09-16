[Funding alert] AI startup Marq Vision raises $48 million
AI startup Marq Vision just raised $48 million in Series B funding, led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), with Salesforce Ventures and others joining in.
This brings their total funding to $90 million.
Marq Vision's AI fights fakes online
Founded in 2020 by Harvard Law grad Mark Lee, Marq Vision uses AI-powered computer vision to spot and remove counterfeit products—think luxury goods, AI chips, and even drugs—across 1,500+ e-commerce and social platforms.
In the past year alone, they flagged 50 million potential IP violations and achieved a 99% takedown rate.
Big names like LVMH are already clients.
What's next for the startup?
Marq Vision is gearing up for bigger things: they're investing more in AI tech and expanding into Japan, after establishing operations in the US, Korea, China, and Europe.
They've also opened a Tokyo office this year to help protect Japan's booming anime scene from fakes.