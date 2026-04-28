Canada announces $18 billion fund to lessen dependence on US.
Canada is rolling out a massive $18 billion investment fund aimed at making the country less dependent on the US especially after new trade tensions and tariffs from President Trump.
Announced by Mark Carney, the fund will back projects in energy, technology, mining, infrastructure, and agriculture, basically all the big stuff that keeps things running.
Canada plans private investor partnerships
This isn't just government money: Canada plans to team up with private investors to get these projects off the ground.
Carney says he took cues from successful sovereign wealth funds around the world.
With over 90 of these funds globally managing trillions of dollars, Canada's move signals a big shift in how it handles its economic future.
More details are expected in an upcoming spring economic update.