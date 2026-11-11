Canada, China sign economic agreements in Vancouver amid U.S.-Canada tensions
Canada just signed new economic agreements with China in Vancouver, hoping to boost trade at a time when things have been tense between Canada and the US
With President Donald Trump recently backing off a trade-related demand, Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu hosted Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Vancouver for discussions aimed at advancing economic cooperation between the two countries.
Canada pursuing independent trade path
Canada has been close with the US but now it's looking to keep strong ties with both Washington and Beijing.
Champagne emphasized how important it is to keep talking and growing business with China.
Carney is also heading to the APEC summit in Shenzhen soon for more trade talks.
While they haven't shared all the details yet, these moves show Canada is serious about finding its own path in global trade.