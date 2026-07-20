Canada's inflation falls to 2.8% in June as gas plunges
Business
Canada's inflation rate just dropped to 2.8% in June, a bit lower than expected and down from 3.2% last month.
The biggest reason? Gas prices fell sharply, down over 10%, thanks to cheaper global oil, making those fill-ups a little less painful.
Canada core inflation measures ease modestly
Looking beyond gas, core inflation measures also eased up: CPI Median is now at 1.9%, CPI Trim slipped to 1.8%, and CPI Common edged down to 2.6%.
Even so, headline inflation (without gas) stayed steady at 2.2%, showing that while energy costs dropped fast, other prices are still hanging around, so your grocery bill might not feel much different yet.