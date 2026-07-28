Canara Bank investing over ₹2000cr in cybersecurity across 10,000+ branches
Business
Canara Bank is investing more than ₹2,000 crore to upgrade its IT and cybersecurity systems across more than 10,000 branches after a major data breach hit Bank of Baroda.
The bank's CEO, Brajesh Kumar Singh, said the move is about protecting customers from cyber threats and ensuring data safety.
Canara Bank seeks up to $2.5bn
The bank's security team monitors threats 24/7 to stay ahead of hackers.
Meanwhile, Canara Bank is also looking to raise up to $2.5 billion through deposits and loans, with plans for stronger loan growth and better recovery rates during FY27 (the 2026-27 financial year).