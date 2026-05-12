Canara Bank raises MCLR 0.05% across all loan tenors

Canara Bank MCL₹7.90% and 7.95%

The overnight and one-month MCLRs are now set at 7.90% and 7.95%.

These new rates kick in for any fresh loans or renewed credit facilities on or after May 12, 2026, but if your loan resets later, the hike will show up then.

On the bright side, Canara Bank's repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) stays put at 8%, and fixed deposit rates range from 3% to as much as 7% for seniors, so if you're saving instead of borrowing, nothing changes right now.