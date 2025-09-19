Next Article
Canara Bank shares gain 2% on strong investor interest
Business
Canara Bank shares climbed 2.2% on Friday, reaching ₹117.85 and getting close to their 52-week high of ₹119.30.
The stock opened just above yesterday's price and kept gaining throughout the day, with strong trading volumes showing lots of investor interest.
Technical indicators show continued strength
Technical signals point to continued strength: the 5-day EMA is at ₹113.9 and the 200-day EMA sits at ₹105.1, both showing stability above key levels.
The relative strength index is a solid 68.94, hinting at steady buying energy.
Plus, a volume-weighted average price of ₹117.28 and high turnover (₹7.8 crore from over 6 lakh shares) suggest investors are feeling confident about where Canara Bank is headed next.