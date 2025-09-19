Canara Bank shares gain 2% on strong investor interest

Technical indicators show continued strength

Technical signals point to continued strength: the 5-day EMA is at ₹113.9 and the 200-day EMA sits at ₹105.1, both showing stability above key levels.

The relative strength index is a solid 68.94, hinting at steady buying energy.

Plus, a volume-weighted average price of ₹117.28 and high turnover (₹7.8 crore from over 6 lakh shares) suggest investors are feeling confident about where Canara Bank is headed next.