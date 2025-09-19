Japan holds interest rates, but hints at tightening

Bank of Japan is worried about slow economic growth

Inflation in Japan dipped to 2.7% recently, helped by government energy subsidies, but rice prices have shot up by about 68.8% year-on-year.

Even with this dip, inflation is still above the bank's 2% target—so analysts think a rate hike could happen later this year or in early 2026.

The bank is also worried about slow economic growth and weaker profits for Japanese companies, partly because of shaky global markets and tough trade conditions.