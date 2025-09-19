'Haunted by AI,' Nadella says some Microsoft units may fail

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently expressed concerns about the tech giant's future in the era of artificial intelligence (AI) . During a town hall meeting with employees, he admitted that some of Microsoft's biggest businesses may not survive in the future. "Some of the biggest businesses we've built might not be as relevant going forward," he said.

Industry lessons Nadella draws parallels with past tech failures Nadella drew parallels between Microsoft's current situation and past tech companies that have failed to adapt, like Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC). "Our industry is full of case studies of companies that were great once, that just disappeared. I'm haunted by one particular one called DEC," he said. Nadella's first computer was a VAX from DEC, which once dominated the minicomputer market but became irrelevant due to strategic missteps and competition from IBM.

Internal culture Culture change at Microsoft Nadella's comments come amid reports of a culture change within Microsoft, with employees describing the company as "markedly different, colder, more rigid." The CEO acknowledged these concerns but didn't provide specific details on how he plans to improve the company's culture. He did say that Microsoft's leadership team "can do better and we will do better," promising improvements in the future.

Future strategy The importance of 'renewal' and change Nadella stressed the importance of "renewal" and change in Microsoft's future. He said, "Here we are in our 51st year as a company, and if you look at a set of metrics we are thriving." "But at the same time, when I think about the degree of difficulty that is ahead, for us to navigate what is a changing industry, a changing tech sector, and changing economics, we have some very hard work ahead of us."