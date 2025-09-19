JSW Energy to acquire GE Power India's boiler business
JSW Energy is set to take over GE Power India's boiler business, including the Durgapur plant that makes key parts for thermal power plants.
For every 139 shares of GE Power India, shareholders will get 10 shares in JSW Energy.
The deal is subject to standard regulatory and shareholder approvals.
The Durgapur facility will allow JSW Energy to produce its own equipment
By adding the Durgapur facility, JSW Energy can make more of its own equipment instead of depending on outside suppliers—helping them save costs and ramp up production for future projects.
It's a move aimed at boosting their position in the thermal power space as they expand.
Stock market reaction and analyst ratings
After the news broke on September 19, JSW Energy's stock rose by 1.5%.
Analysts like Jefferies and Morgan Stanley stayed optimistic: Jefferies reports that JSW Energy management anticipates higher capacity growth than before (up to 4.9 GW by FY26), while Morgan Stanley kept its Overweight rating with a target price of ₹659 per share.