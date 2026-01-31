Canara Bank to raise ₹4,000 crore in tier-2 bonds

Board approved ₹6,000 crore tier-2 bond issue

The board has already cleared ₹6,000 crore in tier-2 bonds; the rest will come from profits the bank keeps aside.

This follows their recent ₹3,500 crore tier-1 bond raise in late 2025 and rides on a solid Q3 performance—net profit jumped 25.6% year-on-year to ₹5,155 crore.