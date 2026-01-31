Canara Bank to raise ₹4,000 crore in tier-2 bonds
Canara Bank is gearing up to raise ₹4,000 crore via tier-2 bonds by March 2026, as part of a bigger ₹9,500 crore fundraising push to fuel its lending growth.
Managing Director Hardeep Singh Ahluwalia shared that this move supports the bank's strong momentum.
Board approved ₹6,000 crore tier-2 bond issue
The board has already cleared ₹6,000 crore in tier-2 bonds; the rest will come from profits the bank keeps aside.
This follows their recent ₹3,500 crore tier-1 bond raise in late 2025 and rides on a solid Q3 performance—net profit jumped 25.6% year-on-year to ₹5,155 crore.
Fee-based income rose 6.5% to ₹2,327 crore
Fee-based income rose 6.5% to ₹2,327 crore, and global advances rose over 13%.
Retail loans grew 31.37% and deposits were up almost 13%.
While net interest income barely budged and margins dipped slightly, management expects things to stay steady if rates don't change much.