Canara Bank to raise ₹5,000cr via Tier II bonds Business Feb 24, 2026

Canara Bank is gearing up to raise ₹5,000 crore by issuing Basel III Tier 2 bonds—₹2,000 crore as the base and another ₹3,000 crore if demand is high.

This move helps boost the bank's capital so it can lend more.

The bond sale kicks off February 26, 2026 on the NSE.