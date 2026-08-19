Cantor Fitzgerald teams with Kalshi to offer CFTC-regulated prediction markets

Cantor Fitzgerald is teaming up with Kalshi to let its 3,000 institutional clients trade in regulated prediction markets: think bets on real-world events like elections or sports, but all above board.

This makes Cantor one of the first full-service investment banks to give institutional clients access to block trades in event contracts on a CFTC-regulated exchange, with Susquehanna International Group making sure trades run smoothly behind the scenes.