Cantor Fitzgerald teams with Kalshi to offer CFTC-regulated prediction markets
Cantor Fitzgerald is teaming up with Kalshi to let its 3,000 institutional clients trade in regulated prediction markets: think bets on real-world events like elections or sports, but all above board.
This makes Cantor one of the first full-service investment banks to give institutional clients access to block trades in event contracts on a CFTC-regulated exchange, with Susquehanna International Group making sure trades run smoothly behind the scenes.
Prediction markets become institutional hedging tools
Prediction markets used to be mostly for retail traders guessing outcomes of sports or politics.
Now, thanks to moves like this and partnerships with Interactive Brokers, they're becoming tools for big investors managing risk and hedging bets.
As Cantor's co-CEO and global head of equities Pascal Bandelier puts it, institutions can now trade on a regulated exchange with high liquidity, a whole new way for pros to handle uncertainty.