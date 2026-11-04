Canva cuts 22% of staff in restructure, Melanie Perkins says
Business
Canva just announced its first-ever mass layoffs: about 1,271 people, or 22% of the team, are being impacted.
CEO Melanie Perkins shared that this tough call is part of a bigger restructuring to help the company stay efficient and adapt to a changing tech world.
Some jobs will also be relocated to central hubs.
Canva lowers growth forecast to 20%
Slower growth means Canva has lowered its revenue growth forecast from 30% to 20%.
To bounce back, they're merging their Product, Growth, and Platform teams into one group and trimming down management layers.
Sydney will become the main hub, and starting in January, hybrid workers will need to spend some time in the office.
The goal: get leaner and focus on what Canva does best.