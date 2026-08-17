Canva records 1 billion designs, 250 million videos in India
Business
Canva is booming in India: users here made over 1 billion designs and 250 million videos this past year alone.
Co-founder Cameron Adams says features like Canva Offline and Canva Code 2.0 were inspired by Indian users' needs and creativity.
India shaping Canva's future
Tools like Canva Offline (for spotty internet) and Code 2.0 (for easier coding) are being used by Indian creators for things like interactive learning tools and tax calculators.
With the local team tripling in size, plus talk of a future campus and more AI-powered tools, it's clear India is helping shape where Canva goes next.