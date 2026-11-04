Canva reorganizes its workforce as generative AI reshapes creative work
Business
Canva, the go-to design platform for many, is reorganizing its workforce because generative AI is changing how creative work gets done.
With AI tools now able to make graphics and content, Canva is shifting gears to keep up with this new tech-driven world.
Design industry adapts to generative AI
Generative AI isn't just a buzzword: it's actually transforming how design happens and who does it.
Creative companies everywhere are rethinking their strategies, balancing fresh opportunities with some tough challenges.
Canva's move is part of a bigger trend: if you're in the creative field, adapting to rapid AI advances has become pretty much essential.