Canva shifts AI-first, targets India Brazil ahead of Nasdaq IPO Business Apr 20, 2026

Canva is shifting gears to become an AI-first design platform, and it's looking at India and Brazil as its main launchpads.

In the past 12 months, Indian users created more than 1 billion designs, making the country a huge part of Canva's global AI journey.

This big move is also part of Canva's plan to go public on the Nasdaq in 2026.