Canva shifts AI-first, targets India Brazil ahead of Nasdaq IPO
Business
Canva is shifting gears to become an AI-first design platform, and it's looking at India and Brazil as its main launchpads.
In the past 12 months, Indian users created more than 1 billion designs, making the country a huge part of Canva's global AI journey.
This big move is also part of Canva's plan to go public on the Nasdaq in 2026.
Canva builds 300-person AI team
To stand out from competitors like Adobe, Canva's building smarter design tools with a dedicated 300-person AI team.
They're also teaming up with more than 500 local creators and even Shark Tank India to make content that feels more relevant and fun for users.
The goal? Make designing easier, faster, and way more creative, no matter where you are.