Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat says juniors power the AI revolution
Business
Worried that AI might take away entry-level tech jobs? Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat says not so fast.
He believes juniors are actually powering the AI revolution, sharing, "We need them."
While some tasks may get automated, Ezzat insists juniors are actually powering the AI revolution, sharing, "We need them."
Delivery manager reskilled 400 for AI
Ezzat admits the usual company structure is changing but says juniors will stay in demand.
Capgemini is big on upskilling, a delivery manager even reskilled all 400 members of his team to work with AI.
These shifts are happening gradually, giving people time to adapt as both tech and market needs evolve.