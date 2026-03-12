Capgemini, Cognizant, EPAM to add thousands of new jobs in India
Capgemini, Cognizant, and EPAM Systems are going against the layoff trend by adding thousands of new jobs in India, in part to support AI-related work.
In 2025, Capgemini's India team jumped to 230,000 after a major acquisition, while Cognizant and EPAM also grew their teams.
Capgemini added about 44,000 employees in India through its acquisition of WNS on 17 October 2025 (these were acquisition transfers, not hires), with a big focus on people skilled in AI.
Amid global tech layoffs, India remains a bright spot
While tech layoffs make headlines worldwide, these companies see India as the place for fresh AI talent and future growth.
It's a reminder that even as automation changes jobs everywhere, there's huge demand for new skills, and young professionals in India are right at the center of it all.