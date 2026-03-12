Capgemini, Cognizant, EPAM to add thousands of new jobs in India Business Mar 12, 2026

Capgemini, Cognizant, and EPAM Systems are going against the layoff trend by adding thousands of new jobs in India, in part to support AI-related work.

In 2025, Capgemini's India team jumped to 230,000 after a major acquisition, while Cognizant and EPAM also grew their teams.

Capgemini added about 44,000 employees in India through its acquisition of WNS on 17 October 2025 (these were acquisition transfers, not hires), with a big focus on people skilled in AI.