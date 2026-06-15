Capgemini completes $3.3B WNS takeover, partnership plans AI-driven BPM services
Capgemini completed its $3.3 billion takeover of WNS in October 2025, and the integration is almost done.
This partnership is set to shake up the business process management (BPM) space by combining Capgemini's tech power with WNS's industry know-how, aiming to roll out smarter AI-driven solutions for clients worldwide.
BPM requires trust and AI upskilling
The BPM industry isn't just about boosting productivity anymore: it's about helping companies adapt and stay ahead with new digital models.
There's also a growing need for data scientists and AI specialists, especially in India, as automation creates fresh opportunities but also calls for more upskilling.
As WNS CEO Keshav Murugesh puts it, building trust and supporting employees through these changes will be key to making AI work at scale.