Capgemini, OpenAI partner to accelerate AI adoption in enterprises
Business
Capgemini and OpenAI are joining forces to help companies use AI more smoothly and at a bigger scale.
By tapping into OpenAI's Frontier platform, they want to fix common hurdles like messy data and outdated tech that slow down real-world AI adoption.
Capgemini hopes this partnership will help businesses move from small pilot projects to fully using AI by 2026.
India will be a major hub for this partnership
India will be a major hub for this partnership, driving co-innovation and helping spread advanced AI worldwide.
Capgemini's CEO Aiman Ezzat called the tie-up long term and said it combines domain expertise with OpenAI's models, while chief strategy and development officer at Capgemini Fernando Alvarez said it marks a big step toward making industrial-strength AI mainstream.