Capgemini, OpenAI partner to accelerate AI adoption in enterprises Business Feb 24, 2026

Capgemini and OpenAI are joining forces to help companies use AI more smoothly and at a bigger scale.

By tapping into OpenAI's Frontier platform, they want to fix common hurdles like messy data and outdated tech that slow down real-world AI adoption.

Capgemini hopes this partnership will help businesses move from small pilot projects to fully using AI by 2026.