Capgemini raises 2026 revenue target after 12.6% Q3 AI jump
Business
Capgemini just bumped up its 2026 revenue target (again) after a strong third quarter; revenue jumped 12.6% as more companies turned to AI solutions.
CEO Aiman Ezzat said results were better than expected and show how Capgemini is helping clients get serious about AI.
Capgemini gains in North America, UK&I
The company's biggest gains came from North America (up 18.3%) and the United Kingdom and Ireland region (up 25.2%), with North America driven by financial services, manufacturing, and retail clients and the United Kingdom and Ireland region driven by public sector and consumer goods & retail clients.
Strategic buys like WNS and Cloud4C gave an extra boost, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific.