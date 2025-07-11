Next Article
Capgemini's acquisition revives IT-BPO model
Capgemini, the French tech giant, is snapping up BPS company WNS for a cool $3.3 billion (about ₹27,500 crore), paying a 17% premium per share.
The goal? To blend IT and business process services using next-gen AI.
Strengthening AI-powered operations
With WNS on board, Capgemini gets stronger in AI-powered operations—think smarter solutions for industries like insurance, travel, and healthcare.
This move fills some gaps in their services and opens up new ways to grow with AI, cloud, and data.
Deal expected to close by end of 2025
The deal should wrap by the end of 2025.
It marks a shift from old-school outsourcing to more software-driven, AI-focused operations—making Capgemini a bigger player as companies everywhere chase digital transformation.