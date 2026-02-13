Capgemini's revenue beats expectations, driven by strong 4th-quarter performance

The real highlight was a strong fourth quarter, with revenue up 10.6%. This surge came after Capgemini acquired WNS and Cloud4C, which helped ramp up their AI offerings. Bookings also grew by nearly 4%, reaching €24.4 billion.

AI integration and optimistic projections for 2026

CEO Aiman Ezzat says the company wants to be "the catalyst for enterprise-wide AI adoption."

Generative and agentic AI made up over 10% of Q4 bookings—double what it was earlier in the year.

For 2026, Capgemini expects even stronger growth: a projected increase of 6.5-8.5% in revenue and slightly higher profit margins too.