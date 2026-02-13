Capgemini's revenue beats expectations, driven by strong 4th-quarter performance
Capgemini just topped its 2025 revenue goals, pulling in €22.47 billion ($26.65 billion)—a 1.7% boost from last year and above what they'd predicted back in October.
The board signed off on these results in Paris this week.
Notable acquisitions and growth in bookings
The real highlight was a strong fourth quarter, with revenue up 10.6%. This surge came after Capgemini acquired WNS and Cloud4C, which helped ramp up their AI offerings.
Bookings also grew by nearly 4%, reaching €24.4 billion.
AI integration and optimistic projections for 2026
CEO Aiman Ezzat says the company wants to be "the catalyst for enterprise-wide AI adoption."
Generative and agentic AI made up over 10% of Q4 bookings—double what it was earlier in the year.
For 2026, Capgemini expects even stronger growth: a projected increase of 6.5-8.5% in revenue and slightly higher profit margins too.