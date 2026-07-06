Capillary Technologies loses €3m after deepfake voice and forged signatures
Business
Capillary Technologies, a Bengaluru SaaS company, just revealed it lost €3 million (about ₹26 crore) after scammers used deepfake voice cloning and fake signatures to pose as top executives.
The fraud targeted one of its overseas subsidiaries and led to unauthorized money transfers.
Capillary recovers €0.45m, authorities freeze accounts
The company has managed to recover part of the money (€0.45 million) and worked with authorities to freeze more suspicious accounts.
Capillary says no customer or employee data was compromised, business is running as usual, and it is insured for cyber risks.
It is actively cooperating with investigators and will keep sharing updates as things progress.