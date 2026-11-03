Capillary Technologies's aiRA boosts revenue 51% by unifying customer data
Business
Capillary Technologies just reported a 51% spike in revenue, thanks to its AI tool, aiRA.
This platform pulls together customer data from places like Salesforce and Google Ads, making it easier for brands to spot new customers and keep existing ones coming back.
Capillary AI builds $10 million sales pipeline
aiRA doesn't just crunch numbers; it helps companies launch smarter marketing campaigns, but always with human approval for that personal touch.
Demand for Capillary's AI has really taken off, expanding its customer base.
Founder and CEO Aneesh Reddy shared that its AI stack is building a sales pipeline close to $10 million: pretty impressive growth!