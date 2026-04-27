Capital-A launches 2nd fund after raising ₹160cr, aims for ₹300cr

Capital-A has invested in 7 startups

This first round was backed by Indian investors linked to Sonata Software and Lodha and Co.

Capital-A has already invested in seven startups (think names like Manastu Space and Agrileaf) and is eyeing three more.

Founder Ankit Kedia says the team is all about helping startups scale fast using smarter manufacturing strategies.

Even with a tough investment climate, he feels India's growing role in global supply chains is making investors take notice; good news for anyone building the next big thing in manufacturing tech.