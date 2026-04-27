Capital-A launches 2nd fund after raising ₹160cr, aims for ₹300cr
Capital-A just kicked off its second fund, raising ₹160 crore so far to back early-stage startups in cool areas like aerospace, robotics, clean energy, and industrial hardware.
It's aiming for a total of ₹300 crore (plus a possible extra ₹100 crore), hoping to help these future-focused companies get off the ground.
Capital-A has invested in 7 startups
This first round was backed by Indian investors linked to Sonata Software and Lodha and Co.
Capital-A has already invested in seven startups (think names like Manastu Space and Agrileaf) and is eyeing three more.
Founder Ankit Kedia says the team is all about helping startups scale fast using smarter manufacturing strategies.
Even with a tough investment climate, he feels India's growing role in global supply chains is making investors take notice; good news for anyone building the next big thing in manufacturing tech.