Capital Group cuts India holdings 68% to 3rd FPI

Norges Bank tops India FPIs

While some major investors pulled out, Norges Bank went the other way, boosting its India holdings to ₹1.28 lakh crore and grabbing the number one FPI spot.

That's nearly triple what Goldman Sachs holds in second place.

Even with Norges Bank's jump (up 35% since 2024), overall assets managed by India's top 20 FPIs actually dropped by 12% over two years.