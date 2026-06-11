Capital Group cuts India holdings 68% to 3rd FPI
Business
Capital Group, the world's biggest active fund manager, has cut its investments in Indian stocks by a huge 68% over two years, dropping from ₹92,857 crore in March 2024 to just ₹29,526 crore by March 2026.
This big move knocked Capital Group down from India's top Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) to third place.
Norges Bank tops India FPIs
While some major investors pulled out, Norges Bank went the other way, boosting its India holdings to ₹1.28 lakh crore and grabbing the number one FPI spot.
That's nearly triple what Goldman Sachs holds in second place.
Even with Norges Bank's jump (up 35% since 2024), overall assets managed by India's top 20 FPIs actually dropped by 12% over two years.