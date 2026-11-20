Capital One names Bharath Vasudevan head of India center
Capital One just picked Bharath Vasudevan as the new senior vice-president and head of its India center.
He will be driving projects in AI, machine learning, data science, and software engineering, while also helping the India team connect more closely with global teams.
Bharath Vasudevan brings deep industry experience
With over 25 years in tech and finance, including nearly a decade at Capital One, Vasudevan brings serious experience.
He has worked at places like Trusting Social and Bajaj Finserv, and is known for his more than 25 years of experience in technology, risk management, analytics, and financial services.
Capital One's CFO Girish Bachani called out Vasudevan's strong skills in analytics and risk management, saying he really fits the company culture.