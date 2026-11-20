With over 25 years in tech and finance, including nearly a decade at Capital One, Vasudevan brings serious experience.

He has worked at places like Trusting Social and Bajaj Finserv, and is known for his more than 25 years of experience in technology, risk management, analytics, and financial services.

Capital One's CFO Girish Bachani called out Vasudevan's strong skills in analytics and risk management, saying he really fits the company culture.