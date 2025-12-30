Captain Fresh hits pause on IPO to focus on big seafood deal

What's next for Captain Fresh?

The company says it'll refile for an IPO after wrapping up the Frime acquisition and finalizing its January-March quarter numbers.

Originally aiming to raise ₹1,700 crore from going public (and already pocketing ₹250 crore in pre-IPO funding), Captain Fresh has been growing fast—reporting a 145% jump in revenue in fiscal year 2025 thanks to global expansion and recent takeovers like US-based CenSea Inc.