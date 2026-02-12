Care.fi raises $8m to speed up hospital discharge process

Their RevNow platform automates all the boring paperwork—think documentation, coding, claims processing, and collections—and connects directly with Ayushman Bharat and private insurers. The result? Discharge times have dropped from hours to just 20 minutes. Claims get settled within three to five days instead of dragging on.

So far, Care.fi has handled over 1.5 lakh patient claims and grown its team to about 250 people, and plans to add 500-600 more.

With nearly 37 crore Ayushman Bharat cards out there and insurance payouts hitting ₹94,000 crore in FY25 (the 2024-25 fiscal year), there's plenty of room for them to grow fast.