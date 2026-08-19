CarePal Group details ARGo AI chief of staff for teams
CarePal Group (the folks behind Impact Guru, CarePal Money, and CarePal Secure) detailed its development of ARGo, an in-house AI that acts like a digital chief of staff.
ARGo connects with tools you already use (think meeting recordings, emails, and chats) to pull out key information like decisions, risks, and tasks.
The idea? Free up teams from busywork so they can actually focus on what matters.
ARGo sends updates, keeps data internal
ARGo sends daily updates and weekly recaps without making anyone change how they work or enter data into additional tools.
It organizes scattered conversations into clear insights to help teams avoid dropped balls or lost information.
Using smart tech from Claude and OpenAI for searching across company data, ARGo helps spot risks early and keeps everyone on track.
Co-founders Piyush Jain and Khushboo Jain say this is a big step toward making CarePal an AI-native company, plus all processing runs on CarePal's controlled infrastructure and organizational memory is never sent to external consumer chat interfaces.