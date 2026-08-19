CarePal Group details ARGo AI chief of staff for teams

CarePal Group (the folks behind Impact Guru, CarePal Money, and CarePal Secure) detailed its development of ARGo, an in-house AI that acts like a digital chief of staff.

ARGo connects with tools you already use (think meeting recordings, emails, and chats) to pull out key information like decisions, risks, and tasks.

The idea? Free up teams from busywork so they can actually focus on what matters.