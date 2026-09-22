Carl Pei says India can launch global electronics brand
Business
Nothing founder Carl Pei thinks India is ready to launch its own big-name electronics brand on the world stage.
He points out that India already ranks as the second-largest smartphone maker and has a large pool of software talent, but India is still missing a major global consumer electronics brand of its own.
Carl Pei urges Indian phone R&D
Pei says Indian companies should invest more in research and design their own key phone parts (like camera systems and materials) in-house, not just assemble them.
He believes with more R&D and strong local ownership for Nothing's planned new company, India could follow China's path and become a major player in global electronics.