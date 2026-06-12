Carl Pei says memory chips drive global smartphone price increases

India average smartphone prices up 7.9%

In India, average smartphone prices jumped 7.9% in early 2026, with budget phones under ₹10,000 seeing the biggest hike at 17.6%.

Premium phones above ₹30,000 have seen price jumps of ₹7,000 or more, while mid-range phones have also seen increases.

Pei also mentioned that memory costs for Nothing's Phone (4a) doubled during development and after launch, so don't expect big festive discounts this year as supply issues continue.

If you're planning to buy soon, it might be smart not to wait too long!