Carlsberg considering India IPO may raise $700 million in June 2026 Business Jun 08, 2026

Carlsberg, the Danish beer giant, is gearing up for a big move: it is considering an IPO for its Indian unit that could raise up to $700 million.

The filing could happen as soon as June 2026, with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., and the local units of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. helping run the show.

This signals how global brands are betting big on India's booming market.