Carlsberg considering India IPO may raise $700 million in June 2026
Business
Carlsberg, the Danish beer giant, is gearing up for a big move: it is considering an IPO for its Indian unit that could raise up to $700 million.
The filing could happen as soon as June 2026, with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., and the local units of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. helping run the show.
This signals how global brands are betting big on India's booming market.
Carlsberg India 2nd-largest brewer 22% share
Since launching in 2007, Carlsberg India has become the country's second-largest brewer, holding a solid 22% share and operating 14 breweries nationwide.
Even with United Breweries as its closest listed peer (its shares have declined roughly 36% over the past year), competition is heating up.
Pernod Ricard might also join the IPO party.