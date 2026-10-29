Carlsberg India files IPO after SEBI nod profits up 22%
Carlsberg India, the local arm of the Danish beer giant, is officially heading for an IPO after getting the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) nod earlier this month.
It has filed fresh papers to sell up to 8.64 crore shares, even as its fiscal 2026 revenue dipped slightly to ₹8,708.8 crore.
The real highlight? Profits shot up by 22% this year, and it operates brands including Tuborg and Carlsberg Elephant.
Carlsberg India names 3 IPO managers
Carlsberg India first went the confidential pre-filing route with Sebi back in July, letting it test the waters quietly before going public.
Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India and JPMorgan India are managing the IPO.
This move is all about Carlsberg joining a growing list of multinational companies looking to tap India's equity markets.