Carlsberg India files IPO after SEBI nod profits up 22%

Carlsberg India, the local arm of the Danish beer giant, is officially heading for an IPO after getting the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) nod earlier this month.

It has filed fresh papers to sell up to 8.64 crore shares, even as its fiscal 2026 revenue dipped slightly to ₹8,708.8 crore.

The real highlight? Profits shot up by 22% this year, and it operates brands including Tuborg and Carlsberg Elephant.