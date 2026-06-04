Carlsberg India takes step toward IPO with public company status

Carlsberg India is gearing up for a possible stock market listing. The company has bolstered its board with four new directors and transitioned into a public limited company. This is a major milestone in the lead-up to an initial public offering (IPO) . The move comes as part of Carlsberg India's governance overhaul and strategic growth plans.

Board expansion New directors bring diverse expertise to the board The new directors added to Carlsberg India's board are Samaresh Parida, a former PepsiCo executive; CK Mishra, a former Union health secretary; Amit Jain, the former chairman and managing director of L'Oreal India; and Gurveen Singh, the chief human resources officer at Reckitt Benckiser. Their appointments are expected to bring valuable insights in consumer goods, public policy, leadership and human resources as the company prepares for its next growth phase.

IPO journey Transitioning to public limited company is crucial for IPO Converting into a public limited company is one of the first major steps in an IPO process, according to Vimal Taparia, a partner at Morphis Management Services. He said while private companies can operate with only a few directors, public companies need a broader and more balanced board structure. This is to ensure adequate independent representation for minority investors and stronger corporate governance.

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Financials Carlsberg India reported net sales of ₹8,939 crore in FY25 In FY25, Carlsberg India reported net sales of ₹8,939 crore and a net profit of ₹443 crore. Its rival United Breweries is much bigger with revenue of ₹19,400 crore during the same period but reported a similar net profit of ₹442 crore. The company is said to be gearing up for a potential listing that could value its India business at around ₹30,000-35,000 crore.

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