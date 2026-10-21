Carlsberg readies $700 million IPO in India, filing expected this week
Business
Carlsberg, the Danish beer giant, is gearing up to take its Indian business public with an IPO that could raise around $700 million.
The filing is expected this week, setting the stage for investor roadshows as soon as next week.
It's a big move reflecting Carlsberg's confidence in India's growing market and rising investor interest.
Carlsberg India IPO eyed for December
The IPO, working with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. as well as the Indian units of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. could hit the market by December, riding on a wave of renewed excitement in India's IPO scene this year.
Carlsberg India already holds a solid 22% market share and runs seven breweries across the country.