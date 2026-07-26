This Carlyle subsidiary wants to raise ₹4,700cr via IPO

The proposed IPO is likely to value Highway Roop at some $2 billion (around ₹19,000 crore).

It will mainly be an offer for sale (OFS), letting current shareholders, led by Carlyle, partially monetize their holdings.

The firm had created Highway Roop Precision Technologies in February 2025 by acquiring controlling stakes in two leading manufacturers of forged and precision-machined components: Highway Industries and Roop Automotives.