Carnelian gets SEBI nod to launch mutual funds in India

Carnelian Asset Management & Advisors just got the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) nod to launch its own mutual funds in India.

Started in 2019 by Vikas Khemani, Manoj Bahety, and Swati Khemani, the company is moving beyond portfolio management and alternative investments to offer new options for everyday investors: think active and passive funds across equity, debt, and hybrid categories.