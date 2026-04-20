Carolyn Dawson says India rising in AI and semiconductor design
India is stepping up as a global tech player, according to Carolyn Dawson of Founders Forum. She points to artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor design as the big areas to watch.
For Indian startups to really go international, Dawson says they need late-stage funding and a mindset that looks beyond borders.
The goal? Build strong, lasting connections between India and other top innovation hubs.
Founder networks help Indian startups scale
Dawson highlights that having solid founder networks is key for Indian startups wanting to expand worldwide.
These networks help share capital, talent, and ideas across countries, while also tackling challenges like tough regulations or geopolitical risks.
Her advice: Start thinking globally from day one and tap into those international connections to make scaling up smoother.