Carolyn Dawson says India rising in AI and semiconductor design Business Apr 20, 2026

India is stepping up as a global tech player, according to Carolyn Dawson of Founders Forum. She points to artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor design as the big areas to watch.

For Indian startups to really go international, Dawson says they need late-stage funding and a mindset that looks beyond borders.

The goal? Build strong, lasting connections between India and other top innovation hubs.